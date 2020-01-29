Kazakhstan to suspend flights to China to prevent coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan will suspend regular air flights to China, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan's prime minister.

The interagency commission under the government of Kazakhstan has taken a number of additional safety measures to prevent coronavirus infection from spreading in Kazakhstan.

Thus, starting on Jan. 29 the international buses operating on the routes from Kazakhstan to China are temporarily suspended.

Starting from Feb. 1, 2020 the passenger trains operating between Kazakhstan and China will also be suspended.

Starting on Feb. 3, 2020 regular flights between countries will be suspended, and visa issuance to Chinese citizens has already been suspended.

An outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia later identified as a new type of coronavirus and denoted as 2019-nCoV was registered in China's Wuhan in late Dec.2019.

As of Jan.29, 2020, the number of those infected amounted to 5,594 people, whereas the number of deceased amounted to 132 people.

