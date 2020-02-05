Kazakhstan to evacuate citizens from more Chinese cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan will organize additional transportation to evacuate Kazakhs remaining in China, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s embassy in China.

The embassy said that currently the issue of organizing transportation from Beijing and Shanghai is being worked on. The evacuation will be carried out at the expense of the state.

The embassy also notes that the date, time and other flight details will be announced later.

Earlier this month, Kazakhstan has already evacuated 83 citizens from Wuhan, including 80 students.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then nearly 500 people have died. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the US, France, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Canada, Italy, Russia, Nepal, Sweden and Finland.

