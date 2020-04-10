Kazakhstan reveals latest coronavirus-related statistics countrywide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

Total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan, amounted to 802 cases, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

Some 61 people recovered from the coronavirus, whereas nine patients passed away.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s region is as follows:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan city 226 30 1 Almaty city 122 26 Shymkent city 31 1 Akmola region 61 3 Aktobe region 11 1 Almaty region 10 1 Atyrau region 45 East Kazakhstan region 6 Zhambyl region 45 1 West Kazakhstan region 6 Karaganda region 61 1 Kostanay region 3 Kyzylorda region 104 Manystau region 9 Pavlodar region 3 1 1 North Kazakhstan region 25 1 Turkestan region 34 1 TOTAL 802 61 9

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has exceeded 95,000. Over 1.6 million people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 355,000 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

