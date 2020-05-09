Kazakhstan confirms 40 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Forty more coronavirus cases were reported in Kazakhstan on May 9, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

New coronavirus cases were confirmed in Zhambyl region (1 case), East Kazakhstan region (10 cases), West Kazakhstan region (1 case), Atyrau region (3 cases), Almaty city (20 cases), Almaty region (1 case), Nur-Sultan city (2 cases), Pavlodar region (2 cases) and Kyzylorda region (1 case).

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 4,834 cases. This includes 1,631 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 31 patients who passed away.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s regions:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan city 962 361 3 Almaty city 1 537 362 9 Shymkent city 226 97 5 Akmola region 106 89 4 Aktobe region 172 34 Almaty region 182 48 Atyrau region 272 86 East Kazakhstan region 43 12 1 Zhambyl region 177 73 1 West Kazakhstan region 218 72 Karaganda region 186 91 3 Kostanay region 61 23 1 Kyzylorda region 226 150 Mangystau region 109 12 1 Pavlodar region 154 29 2 North Kazakhstan region 34 28 Turkestan region 169 64 1 TOTAL 4 834 1 631 31

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

