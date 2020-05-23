Kazakhstan reports 322 coronavirus-infected patients over past day

Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 322 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 4.2%, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions: Akmola region – 3 (2.1%), Almaty region - 16 (6.1%), Atyrau region - 16 (1.9%), Zhambyl region - 20 (8.7%), Karaganda region - 42 (9.8%), Aktobe region 10 (4.1%), Kostanay region - 2 (1.8%), East Kazakhstan region 1 (1.7%), Kyzylorda region - 3 (1.1%), West Kazakhstan region 10 (2.8%), Mangistau region - 1 (0.6%), Pavlodar region - 1 (0.6%), Turkestan region - 15 (5.7%), Almaty city - 66 (3.3%), Nur-Sultan city - 83 (5.7%), Shymkent city - 34 (6.3%).

To date, 7,919 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.