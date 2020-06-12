Coronavirus deaths count increases in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 12

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

One more lethal coronavirus case was reported in Kazakhstan, bring the total number to 68 deaths, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

The death was reported in Pavlodar region of the country (female, born 1961).

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 13,832. This includes 8,593 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 68 patients who passed away.

