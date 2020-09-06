Almaty perinatal medicine centre discharges last COVID-19 patient

The last COVID-19 patient was successfully recovered and discharged from the Almaty perinatal medicine centre and children’s cardiac surgery, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The woman was initially diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and admitted to the centre. Now she feels well. The centre will proceed now to its routine work.

Due to the pandemic the centre rolled out 25 provisional and 5 infectious diseases beds for patients with flu and COVID-19 symptoms. 118 patients underwent there treatment. The doctors welcomed 48 babies, 20 of them were delivered via cesarean section. No death from coronavirus infection was reported at the centre.