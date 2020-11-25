720 new coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan over last 24 hrs
Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 720 new coronavirus-positive cases, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
50 cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 43 in Almaty, 3 in Shymkent, 69 in Akmola region, 6 in Aktobe region, 22 in Almaty region, 8 in Atyrau region, 160 in East Kazakhstan, 14 in Zhambyl region, 29 in West Kazakhstan, 18 in Karaganda region, 66 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Mangistau region, 112 in Pavlodar region, 112 in North Kazakhstan, 5 in Turkestan region.
As a result the coronavirus tally the countrywide climbed to 127,580.
