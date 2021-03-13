Flights resume at Kazakhstan's Almaty airport after plane crash
As earlier reported, flights were delayed at the Almaty airport as the military plane AH-26 en route Nur-Sultan –Almaty crash-landed there today at 05:22 p.m., killing four, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
All the outgoing and incoming flights are resumed as of now, its press service informs.
Two more were rushed to city clinical hospital #4 in Almaty. Both are at the intensive care unit.
