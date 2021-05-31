Kazakhstani airline launches int’l flight from Turkestan to Bishkek
Kazakhstan’s airline Fly Arystan has launched a new international flight en route Turkestan to Bishkek, the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The airline is to run the Turkestan-Bishkek flight twice a week on the A-320 aircraft.
The first flight’s average seat occupancy has been estimated at over 60% on May 31.
It is said that the objective to link the cultural capital of the Turkic world – the city of Turkestan as a tourism development center on the Great Silk Road with foreign countries is being fulfilled gradually.
The flights are to be run in strict observation of sanitary epidemiological rules and according to the schedule on the airline’s website.
Latest
Persisting “vaccine nationalism”, deepening inequality in access to vaccines between developing, developed countries - disturbing, says Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan made voluntary financial contributions to World Health Organization in amount of $10 million - President Aliyev
Armenia's recent provocation shouldn't have remained unanswered and it wasn't - Azerbaijani president
From 2003 to 2020 I held meetings with IDPs, telling them we will return to our lands - Azerbaijani president
If Azerbaijan sees slightest threat to its people, state - it will destroy enemy on the spot - president
Azerbaijani minister talks about ongoing rapid construction of Horadiz-Agband railway, Fuzuli airport (PHOTO)
Security of joint borders between Azerbaijan-Iran created additional opportunities for dev't of relations
Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy shares details about production capacity of Khudaferin, Giz Galasi HPPs