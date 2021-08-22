Kazakhstan reports over 6,700 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

Trend:

Over the past day, 6,725 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Казинформ.

In total, 736,906 cases were identified in the country, of which 8,209 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 5,918 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 610,719.