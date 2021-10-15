Kazakhstan reports 2,232 daily COVID-19 recoveries

2,232 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city has seen the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 380. Zhambyl and Aktobe regions are second and third in terms of the highest number of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 250 and 213, respectively.

Triple-digit COVID-19 recoveries have also been reported in East Kazakhstan region – 202, Karaganda region – 164, North Kazakhstan region – 153, Kostanay region – 146, Almaty region – 133, Shymkent city – 111, and West Kazakhstan region – 109.

95 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries have been logged in Atyrau region, 68 in Pavlodar region, 67 in Nur-Sultan city, 50 in Akmola region, 44 in Turkestan region, and 43 in Kyzylorda region.

Mangistau region has posted four daily fresh COVID-19 recovered cases. Kazakhstan has so far reported 854,976 coronavirus recovered cases.