Kazakhstan adds 480 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

Kazakhstan has reported 480 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Nur-Sultan city has seen the highest triple-digit number of COVID-19 cases – 110. Almaty city is second in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 cases – 75. Karaganda region has reported the third highest number of daily COVID-19 infections - 53. Kostanay region has reported 39 daily coronavirus cases, Pavlodar region – 39, Akmola region – 36, North Kazakhstan region – 34, Almaty region – 21, East Kazakhstan region – 20, Shymkent city – 19, and Atyrau region – 10. Six more infections have been logged in Zhambyl region, six in West Kazakhstan region, five in Turkestan region, four in Kyzylorda region, and three in Mangistau region.

The country has so far reported 987,866 confirmed cases of COVID-19.