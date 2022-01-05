Anti-terrorist special operation underway in Kazakhstan's Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

An anti-terrorist special operation has been launched in Almaty to establish order in the city, Trend reports.

The information center of the city's commandant's office reported that radical supporters of the riots caused enormous damage to the city, resisted the lawful actions of law enforcement agencies to restore order and ensure security.

“Extremists commit looting, damaging businesses. Moreover, they endanger the life and health of civilians, hindering the work of medical workers and damaging clinics and hospitals. The high level of organization of the bandits rampaging in Almaty testifies to serious training abroad. Their attack on Kazakhstan is an act of aggression, an attempt to undermine the integrity of the state. In order to ensure peace and stability, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, turned to the CSTO partners for help. This measure is necessary to protect the state from external threats.

An anti-terrorist special operation has been launched in the city with the aim of establishing order in the city. Together we will be able to stop acts of terrorism and banditry that threaten the well-being and future, ”the information center said.