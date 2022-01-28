Nur Otan party should be led by person who was nominated and supported by it in presidential election - Nazarbayev
Nur Otan party should be led by the person who was nominated and supported by it in a presidential election, First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the party’s extraordinary XXI Congress, Trend reports citing his statement.
“Over the past year and a half, the party has gone through a serious systemic reboot. I consider the transfer of full control of the party to the current President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as the last stage of this process. The party should be led by a person nominated and supported by it in the presidential elections,” Elbasy said.
