Kazakhstan, Russia review prospects for nuclear energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Kazakhstan and Russia explored prospects for nuclear energy cooperation, Trend reports referring the Government of Kazakhstan.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov met with Director General of the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation Alexey Likhachev, who is on a working visit in Kazakhstan.

The sides exchanged views on energy cooperation, as well as the development of uranium mining projects.

Thus, the Russian side expressed a keen interest in investing in Kazakhstan's uranium mining industry to reinforce the energy security of the two countries.

Moreover, the sides reviewed prospects for cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

Following the meeting, Smailov and Likhachev confirmed their readiness to continue collaboration for the successful implementation of existing projects and to discuss new areas of mutually beneficial partnership.