Kazakhstan President, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia hold talks

During the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Saudi Arabia he and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud held bilateral talks, the Telegram channel of the Akorda press service ‘Bort N°1’ says, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

While greeting the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, President Tokayev extended gratitude for the invitation and hospitality and pointed out the special meaning of the visit as it was the first time he visited Saudi Arabia in the capacity of the Head of State.

The President emphasized that Saudi Arabia is one of the leading strategic partners of Kazakhstan as it was one of the first countries to recognize its independence.

He went on to praise the high level of Kazakhstan-Saudi Arabian bilateral relations and expressed hope that they will strengthen further.

During the bilateral talks the sides touched upon the issues of trade and economic and investment cooperation. It was noted that Kazakhstan stands ready to offer Saudi Arabia’s investors special conditions and a wide spectrum of preferences in various spheres of mutual interest.

Nur-Sultan and Riyadh reiterated their intention to increase mutual trade turnover and the governments of the two nations are expected to step up work in that direction.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia said his country and Kazakhstan have vast opportunities in terms of further development of bilateral ties. The Business Council uniting the business circles of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia, according to him, can play an important role in that respect. Mohammed bin Salman revealed that the investment roundtable set to be held as part of President Tokayev’s official visit will bring together the largest companies of the Kingdom. In his words, in the current circumstances joint work on a number of projects that will be coordinated by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia will come to the fore.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia also said the Saudi Arabian companies are interested in investing in Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector which is gaining paramount importance amid the global food crisis.

President Tokayev invited the Crown Prince to pay the reciprocal state visit to Kazakhstan. For his part, Mohammed bin Salman gladly accepted the invitation and said he is ready to visit Kazakhstan to discuss specific results of the agreements reached