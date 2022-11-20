82,45% of Kazakhs cast their ballots for Tokayev - exit-poll of Institute for Public Policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. As a result of the Exit-poll, conducted by the Institute of Public Policy under the Amanat party on the order of the Astana TV channel, 85.52% of Kazakhs voted for the candidacy of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the early presidential election, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

According to the exit-poll data announced during the online telethon, voter turnout was 67.71%.

On November 20, presidential election were held in Kazakhstan.

The Central Election Commission reported that at 22:00 voter turnout was 69.43%.