Kazakhstan, Russia talk border demarcation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Kazakhstan and Russia held the 124th meeting of the Joint Demarcation Commission, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The Commission discussed the work carried out in 2022, continued the preparation of draft documents on the final status of the demarcation, and outlined the plans for 2023.

Astana and Moscow agreed to hold the next round of discussion in late January 2023 in Russia.

The total length of the border between Kazakhstan and Russia is 7548 kilometers.

Earlier this week, Kazakhstan signed a document on the demarcation of the border with Uzbekistan, in the framework of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Uzbekistan.