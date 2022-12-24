Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan, Russia talk border demarcation

Kazakhstan Materials 24 December 2022 12:21 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan, Russia talk border demarcation

Follow Trend on

Emin Sevdimaliyev
Emin Sevdimaliyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Kazakhstan and Russia held the 124th meeting of the Joint Demarcation Commission, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The Commission discussed the work carried out in 2022, continued the preparation of draft documents on the final status of the demarcation, and outlined the plans for 2023.

Astana and Moscow agreed to hold the next round of discussion in late January 2023 in Russia.

The total length of the border between Kazakhstan and Russia is 7548 kilometers.

Earlier this week, Kazakhstan signed a document on the demarcation of the border with Uzbekistan, in the framework of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Uzbekistan.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more