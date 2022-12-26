Kazakh president highlights North-South corridor importance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The North-South corridor has a special role in the transport cooperation between the CIS states, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, said, Trend reports.

The statement was made in the framework of the informal summit of the CIS leaders in Russia’s Saint-Petersburg.

Kazakh president added that the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad is an important element for the realization of the transport route.

“New mechanisms and formats of cooperation are needed to improve the efficiency of transport and logistics projects in the CIS,” Tokayev said.