Kazakhstan intends to link Azerbaijan and China with digital information network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Kazakhstan plans to build a high-speed digital information network, with two branches of which will stretch from China to Azerbaijan and Russia, Kuanyshbek Yessekeev, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhtelecom, said, Trend reports, citing Kazakh media.

Yessekeev added that during construction, old fiber-optic communication lines along the China-Russia route will be reduced by 650 kilometers up to 3,000 kilometers, and by 700 kilometers (up to 2,800 kilometers) along China-Azerbaijan route.

The network delay is planned to be reduced by 1.5 times - from 19 to 13 milliseconds.

In addition, I/O traffic nodes will be eliminated, a new DWDM design will be introduced, and a new optical fiber will be used.

Kazakhtelecom received approval from the Samruk-Kazyna fund to initiate the development of a preliminary feasibility study (pre-feasibility study) for the Superhighway project, in January 2023.

Earlier, "Kazakhtelecom" and "AzerTelecom" signed an "Agreement on the terms of cooperation" within the framework of the project on laying a fiber-optic communication line (FOCL) along the bottom of the Caspian Sea. The agreement is the essential document of the strategic partnership and defines the main terms of cooperation between the two companies within the framework of the previously signed memorandum.