Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil supplies oil intended for export to Germany to Druzhba pipeline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil, the national oil pipeline company, supplied the first 20,000 tons of oil intended for export to Germany to the system of the Transneft, a Russian state-controlled pipeline transport company, Trend reports, citing KazTransOil.

The transit will be carried out via the Druzhba pipeline in the direction of the “Adamova Zastava” oil delivery point.

Kazakhstan will supply 1.2 million tons before the end of the year per the agreement reached with Germany.

The export start day was pushed back several times. Earlier, Bolat Akchulakov, the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, said that existing problems are strictly related to the negotiations process and there are no technical limitations, which could prevent Kazakhstan from exporting the product.

Overall, Kazakhstan was prepared to export up to 6 million tons of oil annually through the territory of Russia. Oil transit of Kazakh crude via the “Druzhba” pipeline to German refineries is exempt from sanctions.