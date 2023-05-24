Kazakhstan, Türkiye simplify customs control procedures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Kazakhstan and Türkiye simplify the customs control procedures, Trend reports.

Today, the agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Türkiye regarding the organization of information exchange and streamlining of customs control procedures, signed in May of last year, was ratified by Kazakh MPs.

Following the implementation of this agreement, it is expected that the efficiency of customs controls will be significantly improved, leading to shorter processing times. The use of electronic data exchange for sharing information on goods and vehicles transported between Kazakhstan and Türkiye will play a pivotal role in achieving these objectives.

According to the provisions of the agreement, the customs authorities of both countries will develop technical specifications for information exchange and initiate the implementation of a pilot project. Upon completion, both parties will commence a regular exchange of information.

Earlier it was noted that Kazakhstan and Türkiye aim to bring the mutual trade turnover to $10 billion this year.