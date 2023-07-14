KazMunayGas's trunk and sea oil transportation climbs in 1Q2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The volume of trunk and sea oil transportation by Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas national company increased by 3 percent in the first quarter of 2023, reaching 18.8 million tons, a source at the company told Trend.

Meanwhile, the volume of oil transportation via trunk pipelines increased by 4.5 percent and amounted to 16.7 million tons. The growth is mainly due to an increase in the volume of Kashagan oil through the KazTransOil system in the direction of Samara, as well as oil transportation in the direction of Aktau port from the Dunga and Tengiz fields.

KazMunayGas has reported a 7.7 percent decrease in the total volume of oil transported by sea, amounting to 2.09 million tons. This decline can be attributed to a reduction in oil volumes in the Mediterranean Sea, primarily caused by a decrease in export volumes from Kazakh shippers, which is a result of the redirection of supplies through alternative routes.

Furthermore, as part of the five-year agreement concluded in 2022 between KazMunayGas and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) on the transit of oil along the Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route with an annual volume of 1.5 million tons, in April 2023, the first batch of oil with a volume of 90,000 tons was shipped from the port of Ceyhan to the Romanian port of Constanta with unloading for the Petromidia refinery.