Kazakhstan imposes ban on wheat imports

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 18. Kazakhstan is planning to impose a ban on road and railway imports of wheat, Trend reports.

According to the document published on the the Open Laws and Regulations portal, it is planned to establish a ban on imports of wheat (code of commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity of the Eurasian Economic Union: 100119; 100199) into the territory of Kazakhstan by road and railway transport from third countries and from the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.

However, there will be exceptions, such as the importation of wheat by rail to licensed elevators, grain processors and poultry enterprises.

This order is expected to come into force from the date of its official publication. The draft of this order will be available for discussion in the public sphere until September 4.