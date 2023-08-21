Daily oil production in Kazakhstan recovers

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 21. According to the report from the Situation and Analytical Center of the Fuel and Energy Complex under Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy, oil production amounted to 234,300 tons for August 20, 2023. This is the recovery of production after the elimination of the accident at the Mangistau Atomic Energy Combine (MAEC), Trend reports.

The accident at MAEC occurred on August 11 in the Mangistau region. The power outage was caused by the failure of two turbine units at CHP Station 2. This led to the subsequent disconnection of consumers in the Atyrau and Mangistau energy centers. A load reduction also occurred at the MAEC thermal power station. In this regard, daily oil production decreased; by August 14, the drop was 9 percent, falling to 209,300 tons per day.

Because of the accident, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan adjusted the forecast of oil production for 2023 from 90 million to 89 million tons. Also, the accident at MAEC was not the first one in recent times. Up until the accident, oil production was not in line with the plan due to restrictions in electricity supply.

Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev explained that the plan for daily oil production was not fulfilled by 12,000 tons per day due to restrictions in electricity supply. The accident also affected the operation of various power structures, including Tengizchevroil, NCOC, Atyrau CHP station, and others. The repair of the unit at MAEC was completed on July 9.