Cental Asian countries keen to boost mutual trade turnover - Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 14. Central Asian countries can increase mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in the near future, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his speech at the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, Trend reports.

As Tokayev noted, Kazakhstan could increase its exports to the countries of the region by 175 non-resource commodity items.

"I believe that the main driving force in expanding trade turnover should be the business circles of our countries. Therefore, in my opinion, working to create a favorable environment for them should become a priority.

To establish direct connections between business entities, we propose to create a unified electronic database of commodity producers, for example, within the framework of the Central Asia Gateway portal," he added.