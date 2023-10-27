Kazakhstan boosts number of flights with Thailand

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 27. Kazakhstan and Thailand signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which provides for an increase in the total number of permitted flights by 35.4 percent (from 402 to 544 flights per week), Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed in Bangkok by Deputy Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan, Timur Tlegenov, and Deputy Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand Sarun Benjanirat in Bangkok.

As part of the 35.4 percent increase, an additional 84 flights per week are given between Astana, Almaty, Karaganda, Shymkent, and Bangkok, as well as the regions of Phuket, Krabi, and Utapao, and up to 10 flights per week on other contractual routes.

As discussed at the conference, expanding the number of flights between Kazakhstan and Thailand will hasten the development of tourism, cultural exchange, investment, and business collaboration between the two nations.

The Government of the Kingdom of Thailand introduced a temporary visa-free regime for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan from September 25, 2023, to February 29, 2024. Thus, Kazakhstanis can stay in Thailand without a visa for up to 30 days.