Kazakhstan's FlyArystan plans to purchase new Airbus planes (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Kazakhstan's airline, FlyArystan, plans to purchase new aircraft from Airbus, a source at the company told Trend.

As the source noted, today the airline's fleet consists of 18 A320 CEO and A320 NEO aircraft. According to the source, seven of them are new aircraft.

"It is planned to increase the fleet with A320 aircraft. Planes will be purchased primarily from the manufacturer, Airbus," the source noted.

Meanwhile, FlyArystan is a low-cost airline in Central Asia and the CIS, based in Almaty.

The creation of FlyArystan was carried out in 2018 on the basis of Air Astana's work on drawing up the legislative and organizational framework for the creation of a low-cost airline, which was approved by the joint shareholders of Air Astana JSC.

FlyArystan's ticket sales started on March 29, 2019, on the airline’s website. The airline began operating commercial flights on domestic scheduled flights starting May 1, 2019.

On December 13, the Kazakh low-cost airline made its first international flight on the route Astana-Zhukovsky-Astana.