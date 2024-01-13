Kazakhstan Aviation Administration advises against flying over Yemen

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan Materials 13 January 2024 14:59 (UTC +04:00)
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 13. Kazakh airlines have been advised to avoid flying over Yemen, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan.

"Based on the results of the assessment, the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan has sent relevant recommendations to the airlines of Kazakhstan not to fly aircraft over the airspace of Yemen," the agency reported.

Meanwhile, the US and the UK have launched a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen. Several cities were struck by air and missile strikes.

