Tokayev calls for setting sub-regional FAO office in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called for the creation of a subregional office of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for Central Asia in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Tokayev made remark during a meeting with FAO Director General Qu Dongyu in Italy.

In addition, the President of Kazakhstan confirmed his country’s interest in expanding cooperation with the Organization.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that the country is interested in UN expert support on improving seed production, combating agricultural land degradation, promoting “green” agriculture, and rational and efficient use of water and land resources.

According to him, Kazakhstan is taking part in the FAO initiative “One country, one priority product," aimed at developing sustainable production and trade chains for the sale of unique local agricultural products.

The president also spoke about the country's priorities as chairman of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea and the Islamic Organization for Food Security.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on FAO to support the development of projects for land reclamation in the Aral Basin and water resource management.

