Kazakh president to pay visit to Russia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 20. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation, Trend reports via Akorda.

According to the information, the purpose of the visit is to participate in the opening ceremony of the international tournament "Games of the Future" in Kazan.

The heads of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan and representatives of several other states are also expected to attend the event.

