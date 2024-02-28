Kazakh Parliament assents to deal on allied relations with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Kazakhstan's Parliament has ratified the Treaty on Allied Relations with Uzbekistan, signed in Tashkent on December 22, 2022, Trend reports.

The document's goal is to take Kazakh-Uzbek relations to a new level of contact and bilateral collaboration, as well as to encourage further strengthening of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and long-term economic development between the two countries.



According to the agreement, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan commit not to join in any blocs or unions, as well as refrain from engaging in any measures directed against the other party.

In addition, the countries create favorable conditions for deepening mutual economic cooperation, strengthening and increasing trade turnover, investment activity, entrepreneurial and other economic activities, developing an interconnected transport system, preserving the spiritual and cultural closeness of the peoples of the two countries, and deepening mutual ties in science, education, medicine, sports, culture, tourism, and information exchange.

The agreement also stipulates provisions under which the parties shall take measures on rational use of transboundary water resources, the operation of water management facilities, and the introduction of water-saving technologies.

