Kazakh-Saudi co-op carries strategic nature - President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 7. The cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia carries a strategic nature, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting with Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Trend reports.

"We view your visit as a symbol of the strong friendship between our two countries. I remain deeply impressed by my recent visit to your wonderful country, which was highly successful. We reached agreements on various issues, particularly in the crucial area of energy cooperation. I am optimistic about the future of our relations, as our cooperation holds a strategic significance," Tokayev said.

According to him, Kazakh-Saudi relations have reached an unprecedented level.

The Kazakh president also mentioned that the agreements with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud significantly boosted bilateral cooperation across all sectors.

For his part, the Saudi energy minister thanked Kazakh president for the warm welcome.

"We place great importance on the longstanding bilateral relations with Kazakhstan, rooted in deep historical ties. Saudi Arabia was among the first countries to offer assistance to Kazakhstan upon its newly gained independence," the minister said.

