Kazakhstan, Japan explore nuclear energy cooperation for peaceful purposes

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 6. The Kazakh delegation visited Japan in order to expand cooperation between the countries in the field of peaceful uses of nuclear energy from April 1 to April 5, 2024, Trend reports, citing the Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan, the Institute of Nuclear Physics, Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants LLP, and Mangystau Nuclear Power Plant LLP.

During the visit, the Kazakh delegation met with the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, the Japan Atomic Energy Agency, and the Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA).

During the meetings, issues of further bilateral cooperation in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy, including the exchange of experience and personnel training, were discussed.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan ranks second in the world in terms of proven natural uranium reserves. The depths of the Republic of Kazakhstan contain around 14 percent of all proven world reserves. The entire proven reserves of uranium in the country are expected to be more than 700,000 tons.

Kazakhstan surpassed the US in uranium production in 2009 and continues to dominate the global market.

Kazakhstan accounts for almost 40 percent of global uranium output. The country's volume of uranium production in 2021 reached 21,800 tons, while the volume in 2022 stood at 21,300 tons.