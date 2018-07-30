Kyrgyzstan increases exports of goods to Kazakhstan most of all among EAEU countries

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

Kyrgyzstan has increased exports to Kazakhstan and Russia in 2017 most of all among the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, the analytical report of the Eurasian Economic Commission says, Kyrgyz online media outlet Tazabek reported.

The positive trends related to the growth and diversification of trade of Kyrgyzstan with other EAEU member states were further developed in 2017. The share of trade with the EAEU member states in the total volume of trade of Kyrgyzstan amounted to 38.6 percent in 2017, while it equaled to 37.2 percent at the end of 2016.

The largest share in Kyrgyzstan's mutual trade with the EAEU countries fell on Kazakhstan (52.3 percent - in exports, 31.7 percent - in imports) and Russia (46.2 percent - in exports, 63.8 percent - in imports).

The growth of trade and improvement of its structure in 2016 and 2017 indicates that the Kyrgyz Republic is receiving a quantitative effect from integration within the EAEU, similar to that experienced by the “troika” states (Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan) in 2010-2013, the report says.

