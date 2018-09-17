Plant for production of radiators to open in Kyrgyzstan

17 September 2018 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

A plant for the production of bimetallic aluminum radiators will start operating in Kyrgyzstan, Sputnik reported referring to the website of the Investment Promotion and Protection Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It is expected that the enterprise, which is being built through funds from Chinese investors, will also export products to neighboring countries and the EEU markets. It is planned that its opening will contribute to the emergence of 300-500 jobs.

The area of the plant is 60,000 square meters. About $ 40 million have been spent on construction.

The official launch of the production enterprise is expected to be held in October this year. The plant is located on the territory of "Bishkek" FEZ in the village of Ak-Chiy.

