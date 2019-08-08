Chairman of Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security announces his readiness to resign

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Orozbek Opumbaev told the Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov that he would like to resign after the unsuccessful attempt by the security forces to detain the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Opumbaev stated at an extraordinary meeting of the Kyrgyz Parliament on August 8, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"Yes, I believe that I should resign. I told President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in the morning at the Security Council meeting that I would like to resign. What has happened is actually my fault. Perhaps it was necessary to involve 3,500 unarmed fighters. Then they would have ensured the security of the special forces," Opumbaev said.

On August 7, Kyrgyz special forces launched an operation for detaining the Kyrgyz ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, who is suspected in corruption and deprived of diplomatic immunity. However, his supporters in the village of Koy-Tash showed resistance. One commando was killed and 52 people were injured during the operation.

Detaining the former head of state, who repeatedly rejected all the charges against him, was not possible. Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said that Atambayev violated the constitution by showing armed resistance to security forces. The ex-president announced plans to bring his supporters to a rally in Bishkek.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news