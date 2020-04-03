First coronavirus death in Kyrgyzstan
The first patient died in Kyrgyzstan from COVID-19 coronavirus infection, the Republican headquarters for combating COVID-19 said on Friday, Trend reports citing Kabar.
“The patient died at the age of 61 at the Nookat Territorial Hospital of Osh Oblast on April 2. The patient had arrived from abroad and was in stationary observation, his analysis confirmed COVID-19 infection,” the report said.
The patient had serious concomitant diseases.
To date, 9 new cases of coronavirus infection with COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. Thus, in Kyrgyzstan 125 cases of infection by citizens of COVID-19 were recorded. Five citizens were cured and discharged from hospitals.
