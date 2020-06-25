Kyrgyzstan registers record number of new COVID-19 cases – 228

Kyrgyzstan registered on Thursday 228 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 3954, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The country’s Deputy Health Minister Mademin Karataev told a news briefing that in total, 4160 laboratory tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours, which detected 228 new cases.

He said that this is a record number for the entire time of the fight against coronavirus in the country.

Karataev noted that among the new cases 19 are medical workers, bringing the total number of contracted medical workers to 648, including 396 recoveries.

The deputy minister also reported 1 new virus related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 43.

Karataev said that 30 people were discharged from various hospitals in the country after receiving treatment, bringing the total number of people who have so far recovered to 2112.

Currently, 635 people remained hospitalized, 12 patients are in intensive care.

In addition, 1164 asymptomatic patients are in home quarantine, in total 16265 people had contact with infected patients.