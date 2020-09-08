5G is not used in Kyrgyzstan, but discussions on their implementation were held: Communications Agency head

Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications Altynbek Isamilov dispelled the concern that new generation 5G technologies are used in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports citing Kabar.

At a press conference at Kabar News Agency, the chairman explained the phobia of 5G periodically appears in society, and there is some anxiety related to 5G.

“I would like to emphasize that at the moment 5G technologies are not used by telecom operators and the Communications Agency has not issued appropriate licenses for the use of new generation technologies in the country," he said.

Ismailov said that at the moment this issue is under discussion.

"So far, we are observing the international experience on introduction of 5G technology and see what new opportunities are opening up when using it. The appropriate consultations are being conducted now, but coronavirus has made significant corrections in the implementation of such technologies throughout the world. Let's hope that after the international organizations and other countries recover from the consequences of the pandemic, the discussions on the introduction of new generation technology will resume," the official said.