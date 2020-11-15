Humanitarian cargo from Uzbekistan arrives in Bishkek

As part of the agreements reached between the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, one more humanitarian cargo arrived in Bishkek, the government press service said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Elvira Surabaldieva, Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev and Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Khurshid Mirzakhidov took part in the ceremony of acceptance and transfer of the humanitarian cargo.

On behalf of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, Elvira Surabaldieva expressed her gratitude to the Uzbek side for the assistance provided in the framework of measures to combat COVID-19.

“On behalf of the government of the Kyrgyz Republic, I would like to express my deep gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan for the assistance provided in the current difficult epidemiological situation. This is not the first humanitarian aid to combat coronavirus infection. I want to note that the support of the Uzbek side in difficult times is very timely and is evidence of truly fraternal relations between our countries,” said Elvira Surabaldieva.

In conclusion, the vice PM expressed confidence that, within the framework of the strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, they will jointly win in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

The cargo includes of: disposable gloves - 100 thousand pieces, disposable protective overalls - 10 thousand pieces, protective goggles - 2 thousand pieces, disposable masks - 100 thousand pieces, Heparin 5ml - 1,000 boxes, Remdesevir - 5 thousand packages, a medical kit for preventing the COVID-19 virus - 10 thousand pieces, a test for detecting the COVID-19 virus - 10 thousand pieces, sodium chlorine 100 ml - 4 thousand pieces, disposable syringes - 60 thousand pieces , dropper system - 20 thousand pieces.