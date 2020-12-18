Kyrgyzstan, Korea debate prevention and elimination of emergencies’ consequences

Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Emergency Situations Bobek Azhikeyev met with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kyrgyzstan Ha Tae-yeok, the press service of the ministry reported on Friday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

In his welcoming speech, Azhikeyev expressed gratitude to Ambassador Ha Tae-yeok for active support in implementing joint programs and projects aimed at improving the capacity of the Emergency Ministry, exchange of experience and training personnel, as well as for the humanitarian and technical assistance provided.

Further, the sides discussed issues of bilateral Kyrgyz-Korean cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of the consequences of emergencies, the possibility of implementing joint projects and the provision of technical assistance from the Korean Fire Institute.

To date, Kyrgyzstan and South Korea are actively developing cooperation in the field of training and capacity building of the Kyrgyz Emergency Ministry staff through the Korea International Cooperation Agency, cooperation (KOICA) with the Korean Fire Institute in the field of fire safety, with the Fire Service of Seoul.

Since 2019, "Improvement of the fire safety of population by strengthening capacity of the Fire and Rescue Services in the Kyrgyz Republic” UNDP project, funded by the Government of Korea through KOICA was launched.

This project provides construction of 4 fire and rescue units in the cities of Bishkek, Osh, Cholpon-Ata and in Suzak region of Dzhalal-Abad Oblast, their equipment and purchase of special equipment.