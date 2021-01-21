Korean logistics company ULP invited to invest in Kyrgyzstan

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the Republic of Korea Dinara Kemelova met with President and Chairman of the ULP logistics company Joon Baek Seok and Jo Jae Yik, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said that during the meeting, the sides discussed issues of current trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Korea.

The ambassador suggested investing in the tourist infrastructure in the regions, the construction of trade and logistics centers, as well as the creation of joint ventures for the processing of agricultural organic products.

In turn, the president of ULP noted that the company has extensive experience in the field of logistics and providing travel services. He noted that in 2020 the company completed the construction of an ethnic town in Issyk-Kul Oblast and assured that he intends to visit Kyrgyzstan in the near future.