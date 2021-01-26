Kyrgyzstan's Institute of Business Ombudsman, Economy Ministry sign memorandum of cooperation

Kyrgyzstan's Institute of Business Ombudsman (authorized person for the protection of rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of business entities) and the Ministry of Economy signed on Tuesday a Memorandum on Cooperation, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the Business Ombudsman Institute, the purpose of the document is to establish an effective cooperation in order to ensure the transparent activities of public authorities, to form the direction of the development of entrepreneurial policy, to implement measures to prevent corruption and other violations of the rights and legitimate interests of entrepreneurs, to support the development and promotion of recommendations to improve the conduct of business in the country.

"I am glad that the first Memorandum of Cooperation was signed with the Ministry of Economy, a key partner of the Government. I am confident that we will continue active cooperation and direct further joint efforts to create a favorable climate for entrepreneurs and investors in the country," Business Ombudsman Robin Ord-Smith said.