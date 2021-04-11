Kyrgyzstan's referendum on new Constitution takes place, turnout was 36.75%
The voter turnout for the referendum on the draft new Constitution made 36.75%, chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan Nurzhan Shaildabekova said at a briefing, Trend reports citing Kabar.
She said that according to the results of counting data from 96.34% of automatic reading ballot boxes, 1 million 325 thousand 254 people or 36.75% voted in the referendum.
"Of these, the draft of the new Constitution was supported by 79.25% of those who voted, 13.69% were against," she said.
