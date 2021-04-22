Kyrgyzstan ranks second in world in terms of cheapest mobile internet

The British portal Cable.co.uk has published data of countries in terms of the cost of mobile internet in the world. The rating is compiled according to official data based on the cost of 1 gigabyte of mobile Internet for residents of 230 countries of the world, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Kyrgyzstan came second in this rating with a cost of 1 gigabyte of 0.15 US cents, which is equal to 12.75 Kyrgyz som as of April 2021.

“With minimal, albeit growing, fixed-line connectivity across the country, Kyrgyzstan relies heavily on mobile data provision. The Kyrgyzstani mobile sector is healthy, open, and welcoming of foreign investment,” says in the report

The five cheapest countries in terms of the average cost of 1GB of mobile data are Israel (0.05), Kyrgyzstan (0.15), Fiji (0.19), Italy (0.27), and Sudan (0.27).

The five most expensive countries in terms of the average cost of 1GB of mobile data are Equatorial Guinea (49.67), Falkland Islands (44.56), Saint Helena (39.87), São Tomé and Príncipe (30.97) and Malawi (25.46).

If compile data for the CIS countries, then after Kyrgyzstan comes Russia (0.29), then Moldova (0.32), Belarus (0.49), Kazakhstan (0.59), Uzbekistan (0.60) ), Ukraine (0.75), Armenia (0.76), Azerbaijan (1.82), Tajikistan (2.60), Turkmenistan (21.41).