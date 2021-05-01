Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to talk over delimitation and demarcation of state borders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

Another meeting of the intergovernmental commission on the delimitation and demarcation of state borders between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will be held, Trend reports referring to Kabar Kyrgyz national news agency.

“A meeting was held on April 30, 2021 between Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic Kamchybek Tashiev and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan Saymumin Yatimov in neutral territory between the Kyzyl-Bel checkpoint and the Guliston checkpoint,” the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of stabilizing the situation in the border areas of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan.

As a result, the parties expressed a desire and readiness to resolve all issues through negotiations and begin a mutual withdrawal of all types of troops and military equipment from the border territories of both countries to the places of permanent deployment from 13:00 (GMT+6) on April 30, 2021.

The working groups have been created to ensure the implementation of the reached agreements under the leadership of the commanders of the border troops of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

On April 28 residents of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan border villages clashed over water distribution. The incident continued with involvement of the military units from both sides later in the day.

A ceasefire was established between the countries from 17.00 (GMT +3). The two sides agreed to jointly patrol border areas to avoid further clashes. Kyrgyzstan reported three deaths and 51 injuries as a result of the incident, while Tajikistan reported three deaths and 31 injuries.