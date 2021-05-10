Second component of Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan

The second component of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the amount of 20,000 doses was delivered to Kyrgyzstan, Kabar News Agency has learnt from the press service of the republic’s Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Kabar.

20,000 doses of the first component of the vaccine had been delivered earlier.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 29 using China-donated vaccine after receiving 150 thousand doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from the Chinese manufacturer Beijing Institute of Biological Product Co. Ltd on March 19. The vaccination is carried out twice, with an interval of 25-28 days. No side effects have been reported after immunization with this vaccine.

In addition, the first batch of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the amount of 20,000 doses was delivered to Bishkek on April 22.

According to the latest data of the Kyrgyz Health Ministry, 41,854 Kyrgyzstanis have been already vaccinated against the coronavirus infection.