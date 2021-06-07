Kyrgyzstan, Russia’s Kaluga to launch direct air service

Direct flights from Bishkek and Osh to Russia’s Kaluga city will be launched on June 8, the press service of Kaluga airport said, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

Flights from Bishkek will arrive in Kaluga on Tuesdays at 6:25 a.m.. and from Osh - also on Tuesdays at 7:45 p.m.

In addition, direct flights from Kaluga to Kyrgyzstan’s Osh city will be operated on Tuesdays at 9:05 a.m.

Flights will be operated until Oct. 26.

The passengers will be carried by Airbus A321 planes with a capacity of 220 seats.